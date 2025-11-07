The most expensive neighborhoods in Youngstown

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Youngstown metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Kirtland Woods (Poland, OH)

Median sale price

: $274,900 |

Median days on market

: 23 days

7240 Oak Dr, Youngstown, OH 44514

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,550

- See 7240 Oak Dr, Youngstown, OH 44514 on Redfin.com

#2. Huntington Woods (Boardman, OH)

Median sale price

: $274,500 |

Median days on market

: 57 days

1193 Red Tail Hawk Ct, Youngstown, OH 44512

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,802

- See 1193 Red Tail Hawk Ct, Youngstown, OH 44512 on Redfin.com

6729 Tippecanoe Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

- List price: $146,900

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 860

- See 6729 Tippecanoe Rd, Canfield, OH 44406 on Redfin.com

6911 Tippecanoe Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,200

- See 6911 Tippecanoe Rd, Canfield, OH 44406 on Redfin.com

6957 Tippecanoe Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

- List price: $194,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,400

- See 6957 Tippecanoe Rd, Canfield, OH 44406 on Redfin.com

#3. Highland Park (Austintown, OH)

Median sale price

: $222,950 |

Median days on market

: 40 days

3890 Ayrshire Dr, Youngstown, OH 44511

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,590

- See 3890 Ayrshire Dr, Youngstown, OH 44511 on Redfin.com

3913 Claridge Dr, Youngstown, OH 44511

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,716

- See 3913 Claridge Dr, Youngstown, OH 44511 on Redfin.com

4235 Patricia Ave, Youngstown, OH 44511

- List price: $219,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,472

- See 4235 Patricia Ave, Youngstown, OH 44511 on Redfin.com

4241 Wedgewood Dr, Youngstown, OH 44511

- List price: $244,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,548

- See 4241 Wedgewood Dr, Youngstown, OH 44511 on Redfin.com

#4. Glen Park Estates (Boardman, OH)

Median sale price

: $220,000 |

Median days on market

: 32 days

#5. College Park (Austintown, OH)

Median sale price

: $205,000 |

Median days on market

: 45 days

5640 Baylor Ave, Youngstown, OH 44515

- List price: $264,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,887

- See 5640 Baylor Ave, Youngstown, OH 44515 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.