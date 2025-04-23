Movies and TV shows casting in Canton

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Canton, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Obsidian Mirror'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Anna (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Max (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Daryl (supporting, male, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Canton, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Red Star: Night of the Comet'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ray (supporting, male, 25-45)

--- News Person (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, 21-50)

--- Camera (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Detroit, Michigan

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dirty Rose'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Savannah (lead, female, 22-28)

--- Mike (supporting, male, 40-50)

--- Stage Manager (supporting, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Detroit, Michigan

- Learn more about the feature film here

'What Happened?'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman in Trouble (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 20-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

