Movies and TV shows casting in Cincinnati

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cincinnati, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Unwritten'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lily (day player, female, 8-14)

--- Stacy (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- High School Students (background extra, 14-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dexter vs Michael Myers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tommy Doyle (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Sgt. James Doakes (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Lindsay Wallace (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'In A Blink'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lawyers (supporting, 25-50)

--- Jade (lead, female, 24-40)

--- Extras (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Indianapolis, Indiana

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Antihero'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Crew Member (crew)

--- Dexter Smith (lead, male, non-binary, 13-17)

--- Lola Stellar (supporting, female, 8-11)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Tongue Tied Trilogy'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- King (lead, female, 18-27)

--- Charlie (lead, male, 18-27)

--- Mac Kelly (lead, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Toledo, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.