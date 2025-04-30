Movies and TV shows casting in Cleveland

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cleveland, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'My Dog...'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Rachel (lead, female, 21-31)

--- Alec (supporting, male, 21-31)

--- Sheridan (supporting, female, 21-31)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

'What Happened?'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman in Trouble (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 20-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Offside Kick' Web Series'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Francisco Tatum (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Actors needed for one day shoot'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mobster (day player, male, 18-100)

--- Student (day player, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lawyer (lead, 40-60)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sigil Sixteen'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Zeke (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Tre Blaze (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-30)

--- A.K. (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Detroit, Michigan

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Tongue Tied Trilogy'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- King (lead, female, 18-27)

--- Leo (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Mac Kelly (lead, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Ann Arbor, Michigan; Lansing, Michigan; Flint, Michigan

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Neighborhood'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Dominic (Dom) Belgate (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Marcus Freeman (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Casey Freeman (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Detroit, Michigan

- Learn more about the short film here

