Movies and TV shows casting in Cleveland

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cleveland, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'My Dog...'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Rachel (lead, female, 21-31)

--- Alec (supporting, male, 21-31)

--- Sheridan (supporting, female, 21-31)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

'My Stranger'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lily (supporting, female, non-binary, 7-12)

--- Sky (Haneul) (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Sky (lead, female, 16-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lost Drafts from the Dark Counties'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Fannie (lead, female, 25-39)

--- Joseph (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Crystal'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ian (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Crystal (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Customer (day player, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Cleveland, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Picture Perfect'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jackie (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- John (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Richard (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Detroit, Michigan; Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Learn more about the short film here

'Purdue Global'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Retail Worker (other, 20-30)

--- Mechanic (other, male, 40-50)

--- Receptionist (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $187

- Casting locations: Toledo, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Marriage First'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Restaurant/Hotel Manager (day player, 20-60)

--- Guest (day player, 18-60)

--- Receptionist (day player, 20-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Buffalo, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.