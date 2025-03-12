Movies and TV shows casting in Columbus

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Columbus, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Crystal'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ian (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Crystal (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Customer (day player, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Cannoli'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Carlo (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Mama (lead, female, 35-73)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lost Drafts from the Dark Counties'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Joseph (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Ginger (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Visions,' Crew'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Film Editor (crew)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Sound Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'My Literal Dream Job' Purdue Global'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cybersecurity Worker (supporting, 30-40)

--- Nurse/ Barista (supporting, female, 25-30)

--- Businessman (supporting, male, 30-32)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Flash Moment'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Riverlight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Marie Miller (lead, female, 15-20)

--- Jake Harper (lead, male, 15-21)

--- Sheriff Drake (lead, male, 40-56)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Maul Santa'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elf (supporting, 5-12)

--- Joe (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Indigo (lead, female, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Antihero'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Crew Member (crew)

--- Dexter Smith (lead, male, non-binary, 13-17)

--- Mike Stellar (lead, male, 38-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Columbus, Ohio

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Neighborhood'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dominic (Dom) Belgate (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Marcus Freeman (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Casey Freeman (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Detroit, Michigan

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Trade-Off'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ledger (lead, 19-26)

--- Rash (lead, 19-26)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Indianapolis, Indiana

- Learn more about the short film here

'Howl of the Forgotten'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Bruce (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Julie (supporting, female, 25-30)

--- Dave (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Learn more about the feature film here

