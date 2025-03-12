Movies and TV shows casting in Ohio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Ohio, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lost Drafts from the Dark Counties'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Joseph (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Ginger (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbus, Cleveland, Ashland

- Learn more about the short film here

'Crystal'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ian (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Crystal (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Customer (day player, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Toledo, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Flash Moment'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Toledo, Cleveland, Columbus

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Maul Santa'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elf (supporting, 5-12)

--- Joe (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Indigo (lead, female, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Mount Vernon, Cincinnati, Mansfield, Columbus, Ashland

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Simon Peterless'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Momma (supporting, female, 40-50)

--- Man (Homeowner) (supporting, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Riverlight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Marie Miller (lead, female, 15-20)

--- Jake Harper (lead, male, 15-21)

--- Sheriff Drake (lead, male, 40-56)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Columbus, Dayton

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Cuttlefish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ryan (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Angel (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Tyler (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Beachwood, Cleveland, Shaker Heights

- Learn more about the feature film here

'My Literal Dream Job' Purdue Global'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cybersecurity Worker (supporting, 30-40)

--- Nurse/ Barista (supporting, female, 25-30)

--- Businessman (supporting, male, 30-32)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

'Cannoli'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Carlo (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Mama (lead, female, 35-73)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland

- Learn more about the short film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Care to Give'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 21-27)

--- Caregiver 2 (supporting, 38-54)

--- Caregiver 4 (supporting, female, 34-55)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Summer of Second Chances'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sam (lead, 18-100)

--- Craig (lead, 18-100)

--- Jesica (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Drone'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jerry (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Cindy (supporting, female, 30-50)

--- Ryan (lead, male, 10-16)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

