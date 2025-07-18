Nashville notes: The Band Perry's Whiskey Jam + Trisha's 'Today' takeover

Trisha Yearwood performed "Bringing the Angels," "Girls Night In" and the title track of her new album, The Mirror, Friday morning on NBC's Today show to celebrate the new record she co-wrote and co-produced. She also performed her breakthrough hit, "She's in Love with the Boy."

The Band Perry will headline Whiskey Jam Monday night in Nashville at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row on Lower Broadway.

"Burning House" singer/songwriter Cam is set to perform "Alchemy" from her new album, All Things Light, Monday during the 8 a.m. hour of NBC's Today.

