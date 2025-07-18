Nashville notes: The Band Perry's Whiskey Jam + Trisha's 'Today' takeover

By Stephen Hubbard

Trisha Yearwood performed "Bringing the Angels," "Girls Night In" and the title track of her new album, The Mirror, Friday morning on NBC's Today show to celebrate the new record she co-wrote and co-produced. She also performed her breakthrough hit, "She's in Love with the Boy."

The Band Perry will headline Whiskey Jam Monday night in Nashville at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row on Lower Broadway.

"Burning House" singer/songwriter Cam is set to perform "Alchemy" from her new album, All Things Light, Monday during the 8 a.m. hour of NBC's Today.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!