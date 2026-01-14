Nashville notes: Chris Cagle's 25th anniversary + David Nail's acoustic trek

Chris Cagle will kick off his Play It Loud 25th Anniversary Tour Feb. 5 in Nashville, before heading across the U.S. to play two dozen dates that continue through the fall. The shows mark a quarter century since his debut album, Play It Loud, came out.

David Nail sets his Down to the Studs Tour in motion April 10 in Austin. He'll play all 13 shows acoustic, without his band.

Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Warren Zeiders, Hudson Westbrook and Carter Faith are all set to play the Windy City Smokeout July 8-12 in Chicago.

