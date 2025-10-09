Nashville notes: Cody's cover, Riley's rodeo and more

Prior to his current vocal issues, Cody Johnson teamed up with Michael Martin Murphey to record a new version of Murphey's classic song "Wildfire," which Murphey recorded 50 years ago for Blue Sky - Night Thunder. "Ever since I was a little kid I've been a Michel Martin Murphey fan," Cody said in a statement. "He's always been a standup individual, a great ambassador for the cowboy and a man of God. So, to be able to record 'Wildfire' with him was a dream come true."

Rodeo World, which takes place in December at Resorts World Las Vegas and coincides with the 67th National Finals Rodeo, will feature performances from LOCASH and Riley Green. LOCASH performs Dec. 5 at the property's Zouk nightclub, while Riley will perform at the Resorts World Theatre on Dec. 12 and 23.

At the annual Wags & Walks Nashville benefit concert on Tuesday, Tucker Wetmore and Chris Lane were among the performers, while Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and his wife were two of the presenters. The organization reports it has rescued over 6,000 dogs from Nashville shelters over the past six years and placed them in forever homes.

