Nashville notes: Dierks Bentley's 'GMA' tunes + Dolly's harvest celebration

Dierks Bentley performed his 2007 hit "Free and Easy" and the Broken Branches track "Jesus Loves Me" as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on Wednesday.

Priscilla Block made her Today show debut Wednesday, performing "You're Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)" from her new album, Things You Didn't See, which drops Oct. 10.

Dollywood's Harvest Festival, featuring its Great Pumpkin LumiNights with 12,000 carved pumpkins throughout the park, starts Sept. 12 and runs through Oct. 27.

