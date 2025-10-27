Nashville notes: ERNEST extends tour + Posty & Jelly Roll set for Albuquerque

By Stephen Hubbard

The fourth annual Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda — Stories & Songs to Heal the Music benefit, headlined by Luke Bryan, raised $130,000 for the nonprofit Music Health Alliance.

ERNEST is adding six new shows to his Live from the South Tour, extending the run through April 26, 2026. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll will headline Boots in the Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 15-16, 2026. Presales start Nov. 6, before tickets become available to the public Nov. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!