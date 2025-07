Hit singer/songwriter ERNEST returns to headline Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 4. Presales start Tuesday, before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

Jake Owen's video for his new track, "Dreams to Dream," is out now.

You can check out Cam's Monday morning performance of the All Things Light track "Alchemy" on the Today show online.

