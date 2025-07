Gavin Adcock just released "Sunset" as the latest preview of his Own Worst Enemy album, which comes out Aug. 15.

Tyler Rich will launch his 13-date Leaving California Tour Sept. 28 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It follows his Hello California album, which came out in March.

Restless Road joins new artist Sacha on "Shooting Star," from the deluxe edition of her debut album, Woman in the Mirror.

