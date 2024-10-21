Nashville notes: Jade Eagleson's Opry debut + Ryan Hurd inks deal with Big Machine Records

Rising singer/songwriter Jade Eagleson made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday. "To stand on the biggest stage in country music in front of all of my family, friends and country music fans was an incredible honor and a memory I will cherish forever. I knew as long as the Opry still stood, there'd be a place for someone like me in country music," shares Jade, who performed "Rodeo Queen" and "She Don't Know." Jade also released two rollicking neotraditonal tracks, "Worth the Double" and "Welcome to Rock Bottom," on Friday.



"To a T" singer Ryan Hurd has signed a record deal with Big Machine Records. "I am incredibly excited to have a fresh start with everyone at Big Machine. Having worked with the publishing team the past few years and seeing first-hand the care that this company has taken with my songs just makes me even more excited about this album coming out with this label," shares Ryan, who was previously signed to Sony Music Nashville. His Big Machine Record debut track, "This Party Sucks," arrives Friday and can be presaved now.

Curious how Russell Dickerson felt when he first heard the final version of his single "Bones"? Head over to social platform X to find out. Hint: Russell was very ecstatic.

