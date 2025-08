You can check out Jon Pardi's new video for the Honkytonk Hollywood track "Hey California" on YouTubenow.

Dolly Parton's Dolly Wines Bar is now open on the second level of Assembly Food Hall in Nashville.

The first Diffie Classic will be held Sept. 10-11 at Hermitage Golf Course near Nashville. The golf and musical tribute to the late Joe Diffie will be hosted by his children Kara Diffie Hare and Parker Diffie.

