Nashville notes: for KING & COUNTRY's deluxe album + Mickey Guyton's Maroon 5 collab

for KING & COUNTRY's What Are We Waiting For? will be getting the deluxe treatment on September 15. Featured on the expanded 17-song project are two new originals, as well as the Hillary Scott-assisted "For God Is With Us." Fans can preorder and presave What Are We Waiting For? + now.

Mickey Guyton has teamed up with Maroon 5 on their new song "Middle Ground." "I am so, so grateful to @maroon5 for letting me be a part of this beautiful song. I hope y'all love it as much as I do," Mickey shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

New River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville artist Austin Snell has announced his debut EP, Muddy Water Rockstar, is arriving September 8. The latest preview of the project is the rocking "Send You The Bill."

Up-and-comer Delaney Ramsdell has dropped her rootsy new song, "Travelin' Light." The track was co-written by Delaney and features a breezy production led by prominent steel guitar lines.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.