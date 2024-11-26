Nashville Notes: Kip Moore's world tour + David Nail's 'Silver Bells' video

Kip Moore is returning to Europe and the U.K. for his newly announced Solitary Tracks World Tour. It kicks off May 17 in Stockholm, Sweden, and wraps June 8 in Manchester, England. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at kipmoore.net.

David Nail has dropped a music video for his cover of "Silver Bells." You can find the track on his five-track A Campfire Christmas EP, out now.



Chase Rice will perform "Hey God It's Me Again" on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday. "This song is about gratitude and connection," Chase shares in a release. "It's a conversation with God that I think a lot of people can relate to, especially this time of year."

