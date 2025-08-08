Nashville notes: Loveless' 'Sleepless' on vinyl + Drake White's 'Smile'

Patty Loveless' Grammy-nominated Sleepless Nights covers album is now available on vinyl for the first time since its 2008 release. A Record Store Day Denim Blue version of the 16-track collection will follow on Aug. 15.

Currently on the Damn Country Music Tour with Riley Green, Drake White has just released the new track "Nuthin' But a Smile." It's his first original music this year, following July's Scattered, Smothered, Covers EP.

"Tequila Time" is the latest release from Annie Bosko, as the California native prepares to put out her debut album this fall.

