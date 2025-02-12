Nashville Notes: Luke Combs' new hunting gear + Jon Langston's 'Find You'

By Jeremy Chua

Need new turkey hunting gear? Luke Combs has you covered with his latest collaboration with Columbia. "Super pumped to let y'all know I've partnered with @Columbia1938 to design some Performance Hunting Gear just in time for turkey season this spring! It features @MossyOak ™ Greenleaf camouflage," Luke announced on Instagram. You can check out the new collection now at columbia.com.

Jon Langston announced on social platform X that he's dropping "Find You (Acoustic)" on Friday. Accompanying his post is the song's grayscale cover art.

Lily Rose also shared that her new track, "I Know What I Want," is hitting digital platforms on Feb. 28. While you wait, listen to a 17-second snippet on X.

