Nashville Notes: Luke Combs' new hunting gear + Jon Langston's 'Find You'

Need new turkey hunting gear? Luke Combs has you covered with his latest collaboration with Columbia. "Super pumped to let y'all know I've partnered with @Columbia1938 to design some Performance Hunting Gear just in time for turkey season this spring! It features @MossyOak ™ Greenleaf camouflage," Luke announced on Instagram. You can check out the new collection now at columbia.com.



Jon Langston announced on social platform X that he's dropping "Find You (Acoustic)" on Friday. Accompanying his post is the song's grayscale cover art.

Lily Rose also shared that her new track, "I Know What I Want," is hitting digital platforms on Feb. 28. While you wait, listen to a 17-second snippet on X.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.