Nashville notes: Matt Roy's "Mary & Me" + Aaron Watson's covers

By Jeremy Chua

Rising artist and hit songwriter Matt Roy has released a spirited new song, "Mary & Me." The track was solely penned by Matt, and boasts equal parts romantic and heartbreak sentiments.

Aaron Watson is previewing his upcoming covers album, Cover Girl, with two new songs: "9 To 5" with Kylie Frey and "Million Reasons" with Morgan MylesCover Girl drops October 27 and can be presaved now.

In celebration of his upcoming Greatest Hits album, Josh Turner has dropped a new Greatest Hits Denim Jacket & Patches Collection set. It's priced at $185 and can be purchased at store.umgnashville.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!