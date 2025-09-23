Nashville notes: Morgan Wallen's major donations + Bailey Zimmerman's new 'Chevy'

By Stephen Hubbard

Bailey Zimmerman's new radio single is "Chevy Silverado," the follow-up to his #1 "Backup Plan" with Luke Combs. 

You can check out Margo Price's new video for "Love Me Like You Used to Do" with Tyler Childers on YouTube. It's from her new album, Hard Headed Woman. 

Morgan Wallen donated more than $600,000 worth of musical instruments to schools in cities he played on his I'm the Problem Tour. He also gave $30,000 to the Toronto Blue Jays' Jays Cares RBI initiative.

