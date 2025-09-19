Nashville Notes: New music from Frizzell & West + Dasha's 'Train'

By Stephen Hubbard

Shaboozey's new track, "Move On," is out now and is a collaboration with new artist Kevin Powers, the first act signed to his new American Dogwood label.

Dasha's dropped the new song "Train" ahead of the arrival of her Anna EP, which comes out Oct. 10. 

"You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma" hitmakers David Frizzell & Shelly West have reunited for their first new release in 40 years, a cover of Lefty Frizzell's "I Love You a Thousand Ways." It's from the album David Frizzell Presents Frizzell & Friends: A Tribute to Brother Lefty Frizzell, which comes out Sept. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!