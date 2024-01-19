Nashville notes: New tunes from Jonathan Hutcherson, Mackenzie Carpenter + more

Up-and-comer Jonathan Hutcherson has dropped a feel-good song, "Outta Here." "This one is near and dear to my heart. It's about getting to your roots and getting back to things that make you you," says Jonathan, who co-wrote the track with Devin Dawson, Mark Trussell and Ava Suppelsa.

The Valory Music Co.'s Mackenzie Carpenter has given her song "Country Girls (Just Wanna Have Fun)" the remix treatment. "My parents surprised everybody at my wedding with learning the choreography to the song and the whole place erupted into a cheers and dancing—it was a moment I'll never forget," says Mackenzie. "With the remix, I wanted to just kick it up that much more. I hope it becomes a soundtrack for good times."

Dalton Dover has rolled out his cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." "Growing up, this one was a fun singalong, but now I like to play when I'm feeling a little homesick while I'm touring," Dalton says of the hit. "It's a little reminder that soon enough, I'll be on those roads that lead me back home."

Rising singer/songwriter Redferrin has announced his Warner Music Nashville debut EP, Old No. 7, with a new song, "Doin' Life." "It feels good to finally be releasing a project rather than singles. I got to be super hands-on and craft the stories the way I wanted them to be told, and it's very special to me," Redferrin says of his forthcoming project, adding that "Doin' Life" was "one of the most vulnerable songs I've released." Old No. 7 arrives February 16 and can be presaved now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.