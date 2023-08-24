Nashville notes: New merch from Carly Pearce + Brooks & Dunn, Breland's "Cowboy Don't"

By Jeremy Chua

To celebrate her latest song "Country Music Made Me Do It," Carly Pearce has dropped brand new merch items, which include a "Country Music Made Me Do It" pennant. Grab yours at Carly's merch store.

Brooks & Dunn have restocked their merch store, which includes their popular '90s T-shirts. All orders above $50 get free shipping. Check it out at brooksanddunnstore.com.

Breland will release a new song, "Cowboy Don't," on Friday, August 25. Presave it now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

