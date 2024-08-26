Nashville notes: New Toby Keith albums + Carly Pearce's "Pretty Please"

Two new Toby Keith albums are dropping. Well, sort of. On Oct. 4, the newly compiled 13 Number Ones collection will be available on CD and vinyl, and the remastered and expanded Christmas to Christmas, which was first released in 1995, will hit digital providers and be available on vinyl for the first time.

Speaking of Toby Keith, don't forget to catch the star-studded Toby Keith: American Icon, featuring performances from Luke Bryan, Tyler Hubbard, Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and more, on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Carly Pearce recently hopped on social platform X to share a no-frills, acoustic performance of "Pretty Please," a song she says her dad "still can't listen (to) without crying." You can watch it now on X and hear the studio version on Carly's latest album, hummingbird.

