Nashville Notes: New tunes from Bella Frantz, Kassi Ashton, Vincent Mason + Runaway June

Newcomer Belle Frantz has dropped her debut project, Why I Sing This Way. The Universal Music Group Nashville-issued three-song covers set features Belle's soul-stirring renditions of Reba McEntire's "The Last One to Know," George Jones' "The Grand Tour" and Conway Twitty's "Hello Darlin'." "I am so excited about this. Thank y'all for the love you've already given me. We are just getting started," Belle says.



Kassi Ashton's new pensive holiday track, "Your Angel," is out. Kassi shares, "I wanted to write a Christmas song that felt authentic to my artistry and the sonic landscape we've built with Made From The Dirt. Bright and cheery Christmas songs have been done over and over, and while they're fabulous, a song for the lonely felt better."



A groovy mid-tempo tune from Vincent Mason has arrived. It's called "Speak of the Devil," and it's one the country up-and-comer co-wrote. "It's not every day that you pull together a song with someone who has never written before," Vincent shares of the tug-of-war love song. "To be able to have my friend, Sutton Smith, get to have a first-hand experience on what the writing process looks like and then for him to receive his first songwriting cut makes this a moment and a memory that we'll never forget."

"Buy My Own Drinks" trio Runaway June are getting into the holiday spirit with a two-song release: their cover of "Mary, Did You Know?" and a spirited original, "Santa, Send Your Reindeer." "Mr. Kringle bring your jingle! Our rendition of 'Mary, Did You Know?' and original 'Santa, Send Your Reindeer' are both out now," the group shares in an announcement post on Instagram.

