Nashville Notes: Niko Moon's baby, TR's tree terror and more

"Good Time" singer Niko Moon and wife Anna Moon are expanding their family: They're expecting a baby boy, who'll join big sister Lily Anne Moon, 3. Niko tells People, "I'm so grateful to have the family I've been given and I can't wait to see what being a boy dad is like!"

Thomas Rhett recently had to rescue his wife, Lauren Akins, from a holiday decoration mishap at home. She climbed up to put the topper on their Christmas tree and then couldn't get back down because the ladder was too far away. Lauren, who's pregnant, documented this in a video TR posted on his Instagram Story. "She stayed there till I got home," TR wrote on the video.

Tyler Childers has announced his 2026 Snipe Hunt tour, which will start April 23 in Dallas. Tickets go on sale Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. local time. Visit tylerchildersmusic.com for all the details.

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens says he's continuing to recover from the heart attack he had in July, saying in a statement, "I'm trying to get strong enough to continue performing. But in the meantime, I've got a lot of work I want to do in the recording studio, so I intend to focus my attention there for now." He plans to release a new album on Feb. 12. Ray also wants someone to make him an offer that he "can understand and can't refuse" on his West Nashville entertainment complex.

