Nashville notes: Niko Moon's pink water + a 'Crazy Lucky' lawyer

By Stephen Hubbard

"Good Time" hitmaker Niko Moon's Happy Himalayan artesian water, which is infused with pink sea salt, is now available at 300 retail locations.

Crazy Lucky: Remarkable Stories from Inside the World of Celebrity Icons by Nashville entertainment lawyer John Mason is out now, with tales of memorable clients like Reba McEntire, Olivia Newton-John, Priscilla Presley and more.

You can check out Brett Young's Wednesday performance of "Drink with You" on the Today show now.

