Old Dominion's new song, "Me Most Nights," is set to drop Friday, April 4.

If you missed it, you can check out Jordan Davis' Monday appearance on CBS Mornings on YouTube now.

The Bellamy Brothers' reality series, Honky Tonk Ranch, premieres on American Country Network Tuesday, April 1, at 7 p.m. ET.

