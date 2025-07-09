Nashville notes: Ray Stevens recuperates + Greylan James serves 'Water at a Wedding'

By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Lane performed the title track of his new album, Shade Tree, on NBC's Today show on Monday. You can check out his performance online.

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens has canceled all of his July performances at his CabaRay Showroom in Nashville as he recuperates from a mild heart attack.

The new track from hit singer/songwriter Greylan James, "Water at a Wedding," will be out Friday. Greylan picked up an ACM song of the year trophy for co-writing Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

