Nashville notes: Reba McEntire to New York's Town Hall + Brett Eldredge's signed 'Bring You Back'

Reba McEntire will take the Town Hall stage in New York City on October 10 to perform and chat about her forthcoming new lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18, at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster.



Brett Eldredge has autographed a limited number of LPs and CDs of his 2013 debut album, Bring You Back. Grab your copy now at Brett's merch store.



Tickets to LANCO's headlining Run, Run, Baby Tour are available now. The fall trek kicks off October 2 in Nashville before wrapping up in Chesapeake, Virginia, on November 18. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit lancomusic.com.

