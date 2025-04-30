Nashville notes: Red Clays Strays win ACM + Kelsea Ballerini's live 'Baggage'

Miranda Lambert phoned The Red Clays Strays Monday afternoon to let them know they'd just won this year's ACM for new duo or group of the year. They were in Savannah, Georgia, recording with Dave Cobb at the time.

"Worth the Trouble," the new song from Chandler Walters, is out now. You can find it on Cadillac Sessions, the May 7 EP featuring artists from ERNEST's DeVille Records. Chandler's also the steel guitarist in Post Malone's band.

You can check out the live version of Kelsea Ballerini's new single, "Baggage," from her recent arena tour on YouTube now.

