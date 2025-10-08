Nashville notes: Riley Green to Rock the South + Megan Moroney's 'Beautiful Things'

By Stephen Hubbard

Riley Green, Jason Aldean and Zach Top will headline the Rock the South festival June 11-13, 2026, in Decatur, Alabama. Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Lauren Alaina and more are set to play, as well.

You can check out Kacey Musgraves' new video for "Lost in Translation" with Carín León on YouTube. The two shot the clip in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Megan Moroney hasn't recorded "Beautiful Things" yet, but she's put out a live version that was filmed Sept. 12 in Charleston, South Carolina, on the Am I Okay? Tour.  

