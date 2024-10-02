Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin's new tune + Jamey Johnson inks a record deal

Kenny Chesney is celebrating the 13th birthday of his dog, Poncho. "Happy 13th Birthday to my best friend Poncho. He loved the stage and feeling the energy of the crowd this summer at Soldier Field in Chicago," Kenny posted on social platform X, alongside photos of Poncho eating a doggie cake and joining him onstage.

"Salt, Lime & Tequila" singer Ryan Griffin will release a new song, "Just Like You Said," on Friday and you can presave it now. An acoustic preview clip of it is also up on Ryan's Instagram.



"In Color" hitmaker and Grand Ole Opry member Jamey Johnson has signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville via his label, Big Gassed Records. "The reason I signed with Warner Music Nashville is [Co-Chair & Co-President] Cris Lacy," shares Jamey. "She is one of my longest-term friends I've had in the music business. We started our careers around the same time. She has been a friend to me and has only ever tried to help." Jamey's new song, "Someday When I'm Old," arrives Friday.

