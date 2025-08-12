Nashville notes: Scotty McCreery's Hootie video + John Morgan's tour friends

By Stephen Hubbard
Brent Anderson, Jeb Gipson and Ryan and Rory will join John Morgan on his Friends Like That Tour, named for his #1 with Jason Aldean. The trek kicks off Oct. 9 at New York's Buffalo Iron Works.
Kane Brown's music video for "2 Pair" will drop Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker and the other members of Hootie & the Blowfish have been busy shooting the music video for their top-10 hit, "Bottle Rockets," at The Windjammer beach club in Charleston, South Carolina.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!