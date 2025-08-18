Nashville notes: See Elmo play the Opry + Justin Moore's Steelers questions

By Stephen Hubbard

You can check out Elmo making his Grand Ole Opry debut in a new video on YouTube. The Sesame Street star holds his own with Lauren Alaina on her #1 hit "Road Less Traveled." 

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens has announced plans to sell his CabaRay showroom in West Nashville after a mild heart attack in early July. The 86-year-old still plans to resume his previously scheduled shows there, however, as soon as he's fully recovered. 

If you wonder what football fan Justin Moore thinks about the Pittsburgh Steelers, you can watch him answer some Quick Questions during a recent segment taped at Heinz Field. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!