Nashville notes: Vince Gill's new version of 'Go Rest High' + a Jason Michael Carroll collab

By Stephen Hubbard

Vince Gill has just released a new version of his double-Platinum hit "Go Rest High on That Mountain" in honor of the song's 30th anniversary. While he did add the new verse he sang during Sunday's Emmy Awards, he kept the original backing tracks. You can watch Vince's in memoriam duet with Lainey Wilson via YouTube.

Jason Michael Carroll's new track, "Nothin' But Country" (featuring Petey Pablo), is a preview of his eighth album, Anthem, which is expected in 2026.

"Denim" is the latest preview of Karley Scott Collins' debut album, Flight Risk, which arrives Sept. 26. She's set to play the Opry Sept. 30 as she continues on Keith Urban's High and Alive Tour. 

