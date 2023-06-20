Nashville notes: The War And Treaty's tour + David Nail's EP news

The War And Treaty have extended their Fall 2023 Lover's Game Tour. Presale opens June 21 with the code "WARTREATIES." General sales start Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. For the full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit thewarandtreaty.com.

David Nail's announced that his new EP, Best of Me, is arriving June 30. Presave the upcoming project now.

ERNEST has dropped a special Circle Sessions performance of his heartbreak ballad, "What Have I Got To Lose." The video, which is available on YouTube now, was recorded at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

