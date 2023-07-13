Nashville notes: Zac Brown Band's giveaway + Ben Burgess' "Son of a Fireman"

By Jeremy Chua

Zac Brown Band is giving away a flyaway experience to one lucky fan and their guest to watch them live at Fenway Park in Boston on August 19. The winner will win a flyaway, hotel accommodations, two tickets and VIP Uncaged Lounge passes to the concert. Enter the contest now.

Ben Burgess has dropped his autobiographical new song, "Son of a Fireman." "This one is a personal one, real close to my heart and i am excited to share it wit y'all," says Ben.

Emily Ann Roberts is slated to release her debut album, Can't Hide Country, on September 22. Presave the record now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!