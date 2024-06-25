Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson on 'Today' + Zach Bryan's 'The Great American Bar Scene'

By Jeremy Chua

Lainey Wilson appeared on NBC's Today to chat about her forthcoming new album, Whirlwind, and perform "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," "Heart Like a Truck," "Watermelon Moonshine," "Country's Cool Again" and "Hang Tight Honey." You can watch the full performances and interview clips on Today's website.

Zach Bryan has announced his upcoming album, The Great American Bar Scene, arriving July 4. The 18-track project will feature 17 songs and one poem. To read more about the inspiration behind the album, check out Zach's Instagram. A two-LP version of The Great American Bar Scene is available for preorder now.

Miranda Lambert is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her Carrie Underwood-assisted duet, "Somethin' Bad," with a new behind-the-scenes video. You can watch it on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!