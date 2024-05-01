Nashville notes: Randy Travis' new song + Brothers Osborne on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Randy Travis is dropping a new track, "Where That Came From," on Friday, and it'll be his "first brand new studio recording in more than a decade." "You'll hear much more about the special team of folks who came together to help make this magical moment in my career possible in the coming week. In the meantime, just know that when it comes to me singing songs for you, there's always more where that came from," Randy shares on Instagram, alongside a snippet of the forthcoming track.



Brothers Osborne's John and TJ have been tapped as celebrity judges for the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Other star judges include Keke Palmer, actor Colton Haynes and Nashville's Connie Britton. Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres May 17 on Paramount+.



Michael Ray has released a lyric video for his latest song, "Hold." "To see y'all connecting with this one means more to me than I'll ever be able to put into words. I'm so proud of how this video turned out and couldn't have done it without my man @seanhagwell at the helm," Michael says on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.