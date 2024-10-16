Nashville notes: Scotty McCreery's Opry relief + Rosanne Cash's Mirror

By Stephen Hubbard

Scotty McCreery and the Grand Ole Opry are teaming up to help those affected by Hurricane Helene. For every ticket sold for the Oct. 16 and Dec. 5 shows featuring the North Carolina native, they'll give $5 to the Red Cross to help the effort.

You can check out a preview of Chris Janson's new track, "Cheap," on his socials. Though he doesn't nail down a date, the "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" hitmaker says it'll be out soon.

Rosanne Cash will be honored with a new exhibit titled Time Is a Mirror at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Showcasing her 40-year career, the tribute will open Dec. 5 and run through March 2026.

