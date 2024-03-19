Nashville notes: Kellie Pickler to pay tribute to Patsy Cline, Vince+ Amy's Ryman shows

"Red High Heels" singer Kellie Pickler has joined the lineup of the upcoming Patsy Cline tribute show, Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline. Happening April 22 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the one-night-only event will feature a star-studded bill of performers, including Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, Wynonna, Tanya Tucker, Pam Tillis and Crystal Gayle. Tickets are available now at ryman.com.

Justin Moore has announced a new pressing of his Greatest Hits LP in red smoke vinyl. "We took the songs y'all made into hits and pressed them into a greatest hits record. The vinyl is now widely available in a new color, red smoke, along with the addition of the newly certified platinum hit You, Me, And Whiskey," shares Justin. For more information and to get your copy, head over to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Country icons Vince Gill and Amy Grant will return to the Ryman Auditorium in November and December for their annual Christmas at the Ryman shows. For the full schedule and to get tickets when they go on sale Friday, March 22, head to the Ryman's website.

