Nashville notes: Little Big Town, Sugarland + Post Malone talk new projects

Little Big Town and Sugarland appeared on Monday's Today to perform and chat about hitting the road together on LBT's Take Me Home Tour. The "Girl Crush" group also shared about their Greatest Hits album, while the "Stuck Like Glue" duo talked about how their There Goes The Neighborhood EP came together. You can watch the interview now on Today's website.

Post Malone was on CBS News Sunday Morning to discuss his forthcoming debut album, F-1 Trillion, and how his 2-year-old daughter inspired a new track, "Yours," which he previews in the chat. You can watch the full interview now on YouTube. F-1 Trillion arrives Aug. 16 and is available for preorder now.

Country music's Eric Church has been announced as part of the lineup for Eagles' member Joe Walsh's benefit concert VetsAid, which is slated for Nov. 11 at UBS Arena in New York. Other artists on the lineup include Toto and Kool and The Gang. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET., with proceeds supporting veterans services charities in New York and New Jersey. For more information, visit joewalsh.com.

