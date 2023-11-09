Nashville notes: Carly Pearce's new journal + Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like Christmas"

Carly Pearce has dropped a new Say Anything Journal in her merch store. The item is priced at $25 and includes a special printed note from Carly with her autograph. Get yours now at carlypearceshop.merchmadeeasy.com.

Walker Hayes is dropping a festive remake of his #1 hit, "Fancy Like," on Friday, November 10. The fresh rendition is titled "Fancy Like Christmas" and can be presaved now.

Kimberly Perry has released her cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." "Christmas is my very favorite time of year," she shares. "I chose the non-traditional Hallelujah because it feels like the perfect crossroads of the Bloom spirit and the holiday spirit - reckoning with both the wins and losses of the year with grace and a resounding 'Hallelujah!'"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.