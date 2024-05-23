Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson + Conner Smith's merch, Tim McGraw's "One Bad Habit"

By Jeremy Chua

Hang tight y'all, Lainey Wilson's dropped new merch. Among the newly added items are a Country's Cool Again poster, Tough As Nails crewneck and a Wildflowers T-shirt. Shop the collection now at Lainey's merch store.

Tim McGraw is giving a behind-the-scenes look at his latest single, "One Bad Habit," and sharing how it reminds him of his relationship with Faith Hill. Check it out now via the Vevo Footnotes video on YouTube.

Conner Smith's not playing "Roulette on the Heart" when he says he's having a 20 percent off storewide Memorial Day sale. Grab your Creek Will Rise T-Shirt, I Hate Alabama crewneck, camo Nashville hat and more  at Conner's merch store.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!