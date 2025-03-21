Nashville Notes: Priscilla's yard sale, Parker's new boots and more

Priscilla Block has released a new song called "Yard Sale" — and no, it's not a cover of the '90s Sammy Kershaw song of the same name. In the funny tune, Priscilla sells off her ex's precious belongings at a yard sale: "Everything is half price, get you something nice/ I'm talking Jon boat, fishing poles, deer mounts and Mossy Oak/ Sorry baby, those Luccheses gotta go."

Speaking of Luccheses, the boot company will release another collection with Parker McCollum in June called The Encore. It features four different men's boots, including The Limestone Kid, named after Parker's 2015 debut album. There are also tees, button-downs with pearl snaps and caps; a portion of the money from the cap purchases will go to Parker's charity, The Ruger Fund.

Maddie & Tae have released a new song and video, "Drunk Girls In Bathrooms," from their upcoming album, Love & Light. Maddie says, "[I] really wanted to capture that magic that goes on in the ladies' room anytime you go out ... truly, if people were as uplifting and loving as drunk girls in bathrooms, the world would be a better place." Tae adds, "We will always be the first to tell the girl crying in the bathroom that she's amazing, lend a brush to someone having a bad hair night or just hand a roll of toilet paper under a stall. There's no judgement in the ladies room!"

Ian Munsick is saluting his Wyoming background with "God Bless the West," a new song featuring Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero. It's from Ian's upcoming album, Eagle Feather, due April 18.

Tyler Braden has shared "to tell you the truth (b stage)" from his debut album, devil and a prayer, due out in May.

