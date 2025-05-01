Nashville notes: Kacey Musgraves' Hank Williams cover + Castellows' 'Homecoming'

Kacey Musgraves has recorded her cover of the Hank Williams' classic "Lost Highway" to mark her return to Lost Highway Records as part of the reorganization of UMG Nashville. She was originally signed to Lost Highway in 2011.

Sister-trio The Castellows will release their seven-track Homecoming EP on May 30, ahead of their headlining tour of the same name this fall. It kicks off Sept. 13 in Austin, Texas.

"Copperhead Road" hitmaker Steve Earle recently became the first artist invited to join the Grand Ole Opry during the year it celebrates its 100th birthday, as Vince Gill extended the invitation from the legendary stage. You can relive the moment on YouTube.

