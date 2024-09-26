Nashville notes: Scotty's sweet "Porch" + Dustin taps Sister Hazel

By Jeremy Chua

Scotty McCreery has dropped a visualizer for his song "Porch," and it features beachside moments shared with his wife, Gabi, and their son, Avery. You can check it out now on YouTube.

Miranda Lambert recently stopped by ABC News to chat with anchor Rhiannon Ally about her music journey, "Wranglers," co-writing with husband Brendan and her new album, Postcards From Texas. The full interview's available to watch now on ABC News' website.

Dustin Lynch has enlisted Sister Hazel to open his headlining show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Nov. 6. Tickets are available now at AXS' website, with a portion of ticket sales going to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

